As co-chair of the Buckland Planning Board, I am urging Buckland residents to attend an important public hearing on three proposed zoning changes that, we hope, will help to grow the amount of available housing in the village residential area of downtown Shelburne Falls. This hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Buckland Town Hall (17 State St., Shelburne Falls).