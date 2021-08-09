Vince Vaughn to star in new Apple TV drama from ‘Ted Lasso’ co-creator

“Ted Lasso” was the sleeper hit that came out of nowhere to warm the hearts of fans, who definitely needed something uplifting in 2020. The series is weirdly based on a character that was invented for some NBC promos after the network got the rights to broadcast the English Premier League. He’s supposed to be an American football coach who was then managing an English football team (you know…soccer). The promos were funny, but the idea of making a sitcom around a character from them doesn’t seem like it should go anywhere. And yet…it’s awesome. It’s heartwarming. It’s a happy show you can watch when you’re having a terrible day.