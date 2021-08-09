Vince Vaughn to star in new Apple TV drama from ‘Ted Lasso’ co-creator

Following their success with Ted Lasso, Bill Lawrence and Apple TV+ are looking to make lightning strike again.
The streamer has handed a 10-episode series order to Bad Monkey, a new Lawrence-penned drama series starring Vince Vaughn (True Detective), TVLine has learned.
Based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name, Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, the show features a literal monkey.
In addition to handling writing duties, Lawrence will exec-produce alongside Matt Tarses, Jeff Ingold and Vaughn. Liza Katzer will serve as co-EP.
