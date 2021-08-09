Cancel
Vince Vaughn to star in new Apple TV drama from ‘Ted Lasso’ co-creator

By Pamela Gocobachi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVince Vaughn is heading to Apple TV+ for his next starring role. On Monday (August 9), Apple TV+ announced that it has given a straight to series, 10-episode order to Bad Monkey. Hailing from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Bad Monkey is based on author Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 New York...

