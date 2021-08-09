‘Respect’ years in the making: The story behind Aretha Franklin’s long quest for a biopic
DETROIT – Aretha Franklin's long road to "Respect" took a crucial turn with a phone call in 2012. For several years, the Detroit star had talked up the possibility of a feature film about her life and music. Though she was brimming with ambition and ideas, it sometimes seemed her enthusiasm got ahead of her — as if she could wish a multimillion-dollar movie into existence.www.bozemandailychronicle.com
Comments / 0