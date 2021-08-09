‘Respect’ years in the making: The story behind Aretha Franklin’s long quest for a biopic

Biopics about iconic music artists are a huge task to take on. Liesl Tommy is making her feature film directorial debut with Respect, a biopic about the one and only Aretha Franklin, hitting theaters on Friday, Aug. 13. Having a woman director and writer at the helm changes how a woman’s story is told. Tommy made sure that the film remained authentic and honest about Franklin’s monumental life, centering the singer and her highs and lows on the road to becoming the Queen of Soul. Complex sat down with Tommy during a press junket for Respect, and she shared why this is the perfect time for the movie to hit theaters, the responsibility of telling Franklin’s story well, the magic of working with Jennifer Hudson, and the importance of sharing Black women’s stories truthfully in film.