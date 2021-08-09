City of Berkeley Proclaims ‘Partition Remembrance Day’
In a first anywhere in the world, the City Council of Berkeley is set to proclaim June 3rd as an annual “Partition Remembrance Day,” in recognition of the world’s largest mass refugee crisis that unfolded during India and Pakistan’s independence in 1947. Despite its immense scale and historical significance, Partition as an event has hardly been recognized by official governing bodies globally. The 1947 Partition Archive, a documentation organization that has been recording community oral histories of Partition since its 2011 launch in Berkeley, is now working with its home city to change this.indiacurrents.com
