GIRLS TENNIS PREVIEW: Wapak learning its flights

WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta girls tennis team has several returning players who will be competing at new positions this fall. The Redskins lost their top two singles players — Madison Snider (No. 1) and Ellie Schroer (No. 2) — and their No. 1 doubles team of Alyssa Good and Casey Minnig to graduation last spring. Now, WHS coach Toma Hainline has penciled in eight players into her varsity lineup, but in different flights than they have previously played.