Trent Sherfield is Slowly Climbing 49ers Receiver Ranks

There was much to be concerned about at wide receiver for the 49ers.

Outside of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, there was no player who looked like a standout to take the No. 3 role that Kendrick Bourne filled. Not to mention that Samuel is a teetering injury prone player himself.

Wide receiver certainly looked to have some depth concerns following the draft but, after 10 days of training camp, those concerns have dissipated. One of the reasons that it is now an afterthought is the surprise performance of former Cardinals receiver Trent Sherfield. Initially thought of as a special teams player addition, Sherfield is making a case to be a role player at receiver and potentially the No. 3 wideout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0Odu_0bMcPHiK00

“He just goes as hard as he can and doesn't worry about anything," said Kyle Shanahan. "I mean, you can tell he's a self-made guy who's probably made it on special teams. He's always trying to earn more. And I mean, he doesn't worry about anything. He practices as hard as anyone out there and just is so aggressive in everything he does. I think that's why he's showing up every day and had one of our better camps as a receiver.”

Sherfield is slowly climbing the 49ers receiver ranks.

When you can have Shanahan speak of a player like this, whether it is face value or not, it is definitely a telling sign that he is paying attention to that player. Sherfield has been in a good bulk of highlights from training camp. Mohamed Sanu may appear to be the frontrunner at No. 3, but I wouldn't be so keen as to chalk him up there. He might just be there for now because he is the veteran in the offense and nothing more. It still can be a shared position with others should they prove their worth.

The surprise turnout by Sherfield is why Shanahan wasn't too concerned about the lack of a slot receiver or an overall No. 3. He mentioned how there were players already on the roster who haven't "shown what they can do yet," so it is definitely coming to fruition regarding his words.

All Sherfield needs to do now is translate his training camp game to the preseason.

Then the pressure will be on to get him some opportunities on offense.

Posted by
FanSided

Former Cardinals receiver is turning heads at 49ers training camp

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield has been looking impressive this summer as he attempts to make the San Francisco 49ers 2021 roster. Shortly after he wasn’t selected by any team in the 2018 NFL Draft, Trent Sherfield eventually landed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.
Posted by
FanSided

49ers training camp: Trent Sherfield now a favorite for No. 3 wideout?

Earlier this offseason, the 49ers’ No. 3 wide receiver seemed to be going towards other players, but Trent Sherfield has entered the chat during training camp. Going back and looking at the San Francisco 49ers‘ top candidates for their No. 3 wide receiver opening behind Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, the two names who were standing out the most after organized team activities were Mohamed Sanu and Jauan Jennings.
Posted by
49erswebzone

New 49ers WR Trent Sherfield impressing coaches, teammates

837 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Step aside, Jalen Hurd. Well, at least for today. While the 6'5, 220 third-year wideout has been the talk of the fans, especially after suiting up in pads for team activities Tuesday, Trent Sherfield was the man of the moment, as he gained praise for his performance from head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.
chatsports.com

Is Trent Sherfield a sleeper candidate for WR3?

The 49ers don’t exactly have a problem at wide receiver, but there are definitely questions at WR3 and beyond. Trent Sherfield initially looked to only contribute on special teams when he signed in March. Sherfield showing he’s more than a special teamer and can impact the game as a pass-catcher is great for the receiver room.
NBC Sports

Sherfield proving his skills go beyond special teams with 49ers

SANTA CLARA -- The Arizona Cardinals could have retained Trent Sherfield this offseason without much effort. Instead, the organization declined to present him with a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent this offseason. “I was a little bit heartbroken,” Sherfield said. "I honestly thought I was going to be...
San Francisco Chronicle

In both ink and action, 49ers' unheralded WR Trent Sherfield is refusing to be denied

Trent Sherfield wore his game pants to practice on July 28 during the first day of training camp, a non-padded session in which the rest of his teammates wore shorts. And the 49ers’ wide receiver has worn game pants for every shorts-filled practice since. Sunday, the serious-minded, former undrafted free...
chatsports.com

49ers roster: Trent Sherfield is making most of training camp chances

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images. With training camp underway, new 49ers receiver Trent Sherfield is making the most of his opportunity and is on track to play himself onto the roster. Every NFL season, certain players shine in training camp and earn themselves new...
allfans.co

WATCH: Trey Lance hits Trent Sherfield for 80-yard touchdown

Trey Lance’s first series went three-and-out. His second series lasted one play. He went play action, booted left, set his feet, and unleashed a dime to wide receiver Trent Sherfield for an 80-yard touchdown. This is what the 49ers wanted to see when they took him No. 3 overall.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers’ Rosen addresses Shanahan’s critique; Sherfield stays hot

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Quarterback Josh Rosen probably entered Saturday night trailing Nate Sudfeld for the 49ers' No. 3 spot based his uneven performance in the first 13 practices of training camp. And it's unlikely he closed the gap with his performance in the first preseason game, a 19-16 loss to the Chiefs.
