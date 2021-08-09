Cancel
NioCorp Completes First Phase of HPGR Testing of Elk Creek Ore Samples

NioCorp Developments Ltd.
KPVI Newschannel 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProcess Demonstrated Potential Significant Improvements in Project Energy Efficiency. CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of testing of Elk Creek Project ("Project") ore samples using High-Pressure Grinding Rolls ("HPGR") technology. Testing confirmed that the ore that NioCorp expects to mine from the Project site, subject to receipt of necessary funding, can be successfully processed using HPGR technology, an energy efficient and low-emission alternative for reducing the size of the ore to enable the recovery of niobium, scandium, titanium, and potential rare earth products.

