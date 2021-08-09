Shreveport resident makes wishes come true for 2 girls

CHOUDRANT, La. -- Two young girls got their wishes granted recently by a Shreveport resident as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Wish kids Lyla Boudreaux, 12, and Kate Walker, 18, were presented with prize packages at an event honoring the legacy of Ruston native, Gantt Graham, who died in December. Graham was a beloved member of the Ruston community, remembered for the joy and positivity he shared with everyone he met.