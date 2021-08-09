Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport resident makes wishes come true for 2 girls

By LINNEA ALLEN, KTBS TV
KPVI Newschannel 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHOUDRANT, La. -- Two young girls got their wishes granted recently by a Shreveport resident as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Wish kids Lyla Boudreaux, 12, and Kate Walker, 18, were presented with prize packages at an event honoring the legacy of Ruston native, Gantt Graham, who died in December. Graham was a beloved member of the Ruston community, remembered for the joy and positivity he shared with everyone he met.

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
City
Ruston, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Choudrant, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy