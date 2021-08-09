TPx CEO Honored on Inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 List

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation JULY 30, 2021: TailWinds Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. [TailWinds Technologies] has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics. Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency. Channel Futures is pleased to name TailWinds Technologies to the 2021 MSP 501. “Earning a spot in the top 50 shows that our team truly cares about our clients and that we are able deliver the needed solutions to improve their technology experience. I am so proud of the TailWinds Technologies team,” said Daniel Herrera, CIO of TailWinds Technologies. This year’s list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces. “The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. “Coordinated by Channel Futures MSP 501 editor Allison Francis, this year’s list was clearly one of the best ever on record.” “Vendors that are aligned with the Channel Futures MSP 501 are driving a new wave of innovation in the industry. Through their partnerships they are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2021 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector.” The MSP 501 winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo / MSP Summit, Nov. 1-4, in Las Vegas. The complete 2021 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures’ website. Background The 2021 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from March 1-May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors. About TailWinds Technologies is a complete managed business technology services provider. From remote network monitoring, systems security, 24/7 tech support, backup and business continuity to IT consulting, HIPAA/HITECH compliance, or a virtual CIO, Tailwinds has your business IT needs covered. We have many competitors, but there are big differences in the team we've built, and the way we work with you. You can always expect the appropriate response- issues are often resolved before they become problems. You will always find integrity at the core of any action we take, or recommendation we make. And you can always be certain that our team will provide the most efficient, appropriate and long-lived solutions for your unique business.