64% of U.S. corn, 60% of soybeans good to excellent

By Macomb News Now
illinoisnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

The USDA’s national condition rating for corn improved a little over the past week, while soybeans held steady. Last week was another mixed week for weather in the Midwest and Plains, and while it did feature at least some rainfall in some of the drier growing areas, more will be needed to help crops see trend-line yields or better, meet demand expectations, and limit further price inflation for end users.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Weather#U S
