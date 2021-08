Oral care brand, FOSOO, has launched three new sonic toothbrushes. These new products were designed to ensure optimal oral care and are made with sustainable materials. The three new toothbrushes are the APEX, LUX, and the NOV. All were designed using a metal handle made from zinc alloy - which helps reduce the brand's plastic consumption. All three sonic toothbrushes were designed to thoroughly scrape off gunk and plaque while ensuring the bristles are not too abrasive. The FOSOO NOV Sonic Electric Toothbrush uses an exclusive design of smart screen display - which allows the person to chose between different brushing modes. The technology is also designed to remember the last mode used and repeat it the following time.