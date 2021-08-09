Hospital and Health Systems Executives Get Guidance on Avoiding Denials Danger Zone in Harmony Healthcare Webinar
TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Building on its expertise in providing the nation’s top hospitals with denials management solutions, Harmony Healthcare has published a new webinar that addresses the alarming rate of claims rejected by insurers. This webinar, available anytime via this link, delves into the critical finding that more than 30% of hospitals are facing denial rates of more than 10% -- a rate Harmony Healthcare has labeled the denials danger zone.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0