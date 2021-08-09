Cancel
Health Services

Hospital and Health Systems Executives Get Guidance on Avoiding Denials Danger Zone in Harmony Healthcare Webinar

SFGate
 August 09, 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Building on its expertise in providing the nation’s top hospitals with denials management solutions, Harmony Healthcare has published a new webinar that addresses the alarming rate of claims rejected by insurers. This webinar, available anytime via this link, delves into the critical finding that more than 30% of hospitals are facing denial rates of more than 10% -- a rate Harmony Healthcare has labeled the denials danger zone.

Lisa Knowles
Virtual Events
Health
Twitter
Facebook
Health Services
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Freeman Health System provides update on Covid cases at their hospitals

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman officials say they have around 50 Covid-19 patients in the hospital. They say that’s not quite record numbers, but the patients they’re seeing are sicker than in the early days of the pandemic.. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Protestsbeckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals, health systems where workers have protested vaccine mandates

Citing their desire to protect patients, visitors, colleagues and communities, hospitals and health systems across the U.S. have announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees. But protests have also popped up, organized by people who oppose these mandates. Here are seven hospitals and health systems where workers have participated in protests.
Sistersville, WVWTRF

Sistersville General Hospital part of Health System cyber attack

Memorial Health System experienced an information technology security incident in the early morning hours on Sunday. As a result, Memorial Health System suspended user access to information technology applications related to their operations. Memorial Health System says they have implemented extensive information technology security protocols and is working diligently with...
Healthhealthitsecurity.com

Health IT Security Challenges Persist for Hospital Systems

The “Maturity Paradox: New World, New Threats, New Focus,” report, published by CynergisTek on July 28, states that “most hospitals critically lack the ability to secure their supply chain systems.”. CynergisTek, a cybersecurity consulting firm, reviewed just under 100 assessments of healthcare providers, including hospitals, physician practices, accountable care organizations...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Steward Health Care Acquires Five Tenet Healthcare Hospitals

The physician-owned healthcare system will aim to give patients quality, value-based care in the South Florida hospitals, where they are ready to take on the current COVID-19 surge. Steward Health Care System, a Dallas-based physician-owned healthcare network, has acquired five South Florida Hospitals from Tenet Healthcare Corporation. Steward, which currently...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Wellstar Health Systems requiring employees get COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA - One of Georgia's healthcare systems in Atlanta is making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all employees. Wellstar Health Systems says starting Oct. 1, all team members will need to be fully vaccinated. That includes all remote workers, physicians, medical residents, fellows, trainees, contractors, medical staff, students, temporary workers, and...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since July 28:. 1. Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health, will retire next year. 2. Jim Farris, CEO of Union County Hospital in Anna, Ill., is retiring, according to WSIL. 3. Paul Macek was named...
Public Healthkhn.org

At Least 4 More Hospital Systems Join Health Care Vaccine Mandate List

All 29,000 Memorial Hermann employees must be covid vaccinated by Oct. 9 or must voluntarily resign. Kaiser Permanente, Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health are also reported to require their staff to be vaccinated. News outlets cover other vaccine, covid regulations across the country. Houston Chronicle: Memorial Hermann: All 29,000 Employees...
Las Vegas, NVbeckershospitalreview.com

UHS-owned Valley Health System acquires Las Vegas hospital

The Valley Health System, a six-hospital system in Las Vegas owned by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, acquired a seventh hospital, according to an Aug. 2 news release. The health system acquired Elite Medical Center, a privately owned microhospital offering emergency and inpatient care in Las Vegas. "We...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data. Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:. Editor's note: This...
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Keystone Healthcare Partners Expands Partnership With Upper Allegheny Health System, Adding Hospital Medicine, Intensive Care Medicine, And Telehealth Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Healthcare Partners ( Keystone Healthcare™), a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Upper Allegheny Health System ( UAHS), part of Kaleida Health. The two-location health system includes Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) in Bradford, Pennsylvania, and Olean General Hospital (OGH) in Olean, New York.
Health Servicescommunitynewspapers.com

Baptist Health recognized as area’s most awarded healthcare system

Baptist Health has once again been recognized as the most award-winning healthcare organization in South Florida based on U.S. News & World Report rankings. Baptist Health’s hospitals and institutes are rated as among the very Best Hospitals in America, with 48 High-Performing ratings. Four Baptist Health hospitals — Baptist Hospital,...
Health Servicesorlandomedicalnews.com

Disrupting Diagnostic Healthcare

There’s a revolution taking place all around us. We see it in organizations that are transforming to keep up with the changing needs and demands of their customers. We see whole industries being disrupted with the creation of companies like UBER and Lyft for ridesharing, Progressive for new technology in the insurance space, Grubhub for online and mobile food ordering and Facebook, whose mission is “to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.” Nowhere is disruption more needed than in the Healthcare space.
Health Servicesclearwatertribune.com

Regional healthcare capacity at dangerous level

Usually, when a critically ill patient requires special intensive care services not available at our local hospital, it takes one or possibly two calls to regional hospitals to get the patient transferred for the needed care. Recently, North Idaho and inland northwest hospitals have stretched beyond capacity with high-volume cases and surging Covid 19 infections. Recently, doctors have had to call up to seven different hospitals to find one able to accept critically ill patients. Some patients even have had to be transferred to hospitals almost 400 miles away. This creates incredible burden, risk and expense for patients and their families. It often separates families at a time of high stress.
Orlando, FLorlandomedicalnews.com

How Addressing Financial Health Will Help Florida Healthcare Workers Get Through Pandemic

As far back as 2011, the Orlando hospital today known as AdventHealth was receiving kudos for its wellness program, called CREATION Health. Designed by the hospital, then Florida Hospital, and the Adventist Health System, it was conceived as a holistic, faith-based family of solutions to the physical and emotional causes of poor health, and not just among its employees, but among people in the community it serves.
Health ServicesUS News and World Report

Webinar: Best Hospitals for Maternity: Proposed Methodology

This fall, U.S. News & World Report plans to debut Best Hospitals for Maternity, using data recently submitted by hospitals via a nationwide survey. In this interactive session, U.S. News staff will identify the quality measures that will be used this year, present summary data from its recent survey, describe the proposed methodology, and invite feedback from participants via Q&A. Future opportunities to expand the measure set will also be discussed.
HealthMedCity News

How hc1 is generating actionable healthcare insights to support precision medicine

In response to emailed questions, hc1 CEO and Founder Brad Bostic talked about how his company is addressing some of the challenges in precision medicine. I founded hc1 based on my own frustrations navigating one-size-fits-all, trial-and-error patient care. Having witnessed first-hand the challenges of fragmented data amid a family member’s illness, I made advancing precision medicine a personal mission because it has the power to save lives and eliminate wasteful practices. Much of the high-value care movement has focused on cutting unsustainable healthcare costs through efficient processes, which is necessary but not sufficient. Hc1 was founded on the belief that the biggest success will be achieved by improving patient outcomes through the delivery of precision health to each individual. It’s why we chose to become the best in the world at delivering lab insights by leveraging the rich patient data that exists in laboratory databases and systems to advance personalized medicine. It is exciting to see our strategy and the hard work of our dedicated team delivering on the promise that we envisioned. Fast forward across our 10-year history to 2021, and the hc1 platform has generated actionable healthcare insights to improve care for more than 160 million patients.

