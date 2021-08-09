Catalytic Completes SOC 2 and HIPAA Examinations for Fourth Consecutive Year
CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Catalytic, a no-code cloud platform for efficient and digitized operations, today announces the successful completion of both its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Type 1 compliance examinations. The examinations were conducted by Schellman & Company, LLC, an independent CPA firm.www.sfgate.com
