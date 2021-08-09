Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Catalytic Completes SOC 2 and HIPAA Examinations for Fourth Consecutive Year

SFGate
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Catalytic, a no-code cloud platform for efficient and digitized operations, today announces the successful completion of both its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Type 1 compliance examinations. The examinations were conducted by Schellman & Company, LLC, an independent CPA firm.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soc#Hipaa#Information Security#Prweb#Schellman Company#Llc#Security And Availability#Hipaa#The Hipaa Security#Catalytic Inc#Soc 2#Cto#Ul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Interactions Extends Leadership on Vertical-Specific Solutions, Launches IVA for Insurance

Leading conversational AI company launches new verticalized product, pioneering a tailored approach to Intelligent Virtual Assistants. Interactions, one of the world’s largest standalone conversational artificial intelligence (AI) companies, announced the launch of a new verticalized product, the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) for Insurance. IVA for Insurance joins the Virtual Collection Agent (VCA) for Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) on a growing roster of vertical-specific products with proven results enhancing the customer experience and driving efficiency and profitability.
Businessaithority.com

Deloitte Named A Leader Among Application Modernization And Migration Services Providers By Independent Research Firm

Deloitte announced that it has been named a Leader in Forrester’s recent report, The Forrester Wave: Application Modernization And Migration Services, Q3 2021. Deloitte is recognized for partnering with customers for business transformation and its strength in both technical and business acumen, that goes beyond a cookie-cutter approach, as noted by customer references.
High Point Enterprise

Future-proof your data and analytics investment with HPE Ezmeral

The data management process is constantly evolving. That’s because technology continues to evolve, businesses grow and change over time, and unforeseen events like the pandemic can force enterprises to reassess their business strategy. Pave the path for a sustainable future. To ensure business continuity and innovation, it is essential to...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Regulatory Compliance Expert, Certrec, Successfully Completes ISO 27001 Surveillance Review and SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

Third-Party Assessment Found Controls in Place for Successful ISO 27001 Re-certification. Certrec, a leading licensing and regulatory compliance provider for NRC and NERC compliance, announced today it has maintained its ISO 27001:2013 certification for the eighth consecutive year and has successfully completed its fifth SOC 2 Type 2 examination with no findings. Compliance with these standards demonstrate continued commitment to information security.
Businessaithority.com

Big Green IT Expands Team With Key New Hires

Big Green IT, a leading Microsoft Services Provider announced two new additions to its Account Management Team, Todd Vrooman and Lindsay Cowan. These hires are subject matter experts in Cloud Technologies and will help the IT company continue to fully support the influx of companies migrating to the Cloud. Big...
Computerschannele2e.com

Data Protection is Security: Adopt This Approach to Protect Your MSP

What are you willing to risk your MSP for? How big does a client have to be for you let them operate without comprehensive data protection? What is your reputation worth? New state regulations, potential federal legislation, and spiking cyber liability premiums are all holding MSPs responsible for protecting clients. With the spotlight squarely on MSPs, and cyberattacks at an all-time high, it’s critical to the survival and success of your business that you adopt a security-first approach. Not only will you be providing high value services to clients, but you save money, grow your business, and protect your standing in the channel.
SoftwareSFGate

CobbleStone® Launches Online Document Editing Innovations for Streamlined CLM Processes

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research, Inc. – streamlines online document editing with the CobbleStone Contract Insight® online document editing tool. CobbleStone Software is a long-trusted leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management software, eProcurement software,...
Businessmartechseries.com

Windfall Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Windfall Reaffirms its Commitment to the Highest Standards in Security. Windfall Data, Inc, a company that helps organizations become more data-driven through contextual analytics and modern wealth intelligence, announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. A recognized technical audit for technology & service organizations, SOC 2 Type 2 requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. This SOC 2 certification report, generally recognized as the gold standard for data security, validates Windfall’s commitment to protecting both company and customer data by establishing safeguards that meet the America Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) principles.
Softwaremartechseries.com

IRONSCALES Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

IRONSCALES successfully completed the 2021 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination. IRONSCALES, the leader in AI cloud-based email security, announced the successful completion of its 2021 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination based on the America Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Criteria compliance. The company underwent a rigorous, independent audit of its privacy and data security standards. They were evaluated on their policies and procedures for safeguarding information as well as how they implement those policies in practice.
Businessmartechseries.com

Collibra Named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for Fifth Consecutive Year

Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, has been named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. Collibra was ranked 40 on the list this year – its fifth consecutive appearance.
Businessdcvelocity.com

FourKites Named a Great Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year

FourKites, the world's leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today announced that it has been named a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute, an independent research and consulting firm. This award marks the third consecutive year that FourKites has received certification as a Great Place to Work.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

QuickFee Reveals Integration With Accounting Firm Xero

QuickFee, which provides payments for professional and commercial service providers, announced a new integration Monday (Aug. 16) with the cloud-based accounting software company Xero. The two companies say the move will make it easier for accountants to accept online payments — including credit cards, ACH/EFT and payment plans — from...
BusinessSFGate

NFP Acquires Fallon Benefits Group, Inc., an Atlanta-based Employee Benefits Brokerage and Consulting Firm

Acquisition complements NFP’s benefits capabilities and expands middle market expertise in company’s Southeast market. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired Fallon Benefits Group, Inc. (FBG), an Atlanta-based employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm. The transaction closed July 23, 2021.
Technologyphoenix.edu

The complete guide to careers in cybersecurity and information systems

A Master of Information Systems degree (also offered at UOPX as a competency-based degree) is broader than a Master of Information Technology and focuses on the people and processes as well as the technology itself. Career outcomes with a Master of Information Systems degree include IT managers, information systems managers...
HealthSFGate

The Patient Journey: Using Advanced Technologies to Understand and Improve Healthcare, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Quality healthcare and research initiatives would benefit from the ability to efficiently extract patient journeys from electronic medical records (EMRs) across the healthcare system. While the move toward digitizing patient data in the form of EMRs has improved data access for clinicians and patients alike, current system design, data silos and conflicting entries increase the cost of data acquisition and limit the analytics needed to improve patient care and conduct research. As a result of these challenges, organizations typically rely on painstaking manual data curation, consuming highly valuable skilled clinician time.
BusinessSFGate

Advantage Engineers Announces New Vice President of Telecom in the East Region

COLUMBIA, Md. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Advantage Engineers, a nationwide engineering and consulting firm providing turnkey professional services for wireless, fiber, and broadband infrastructure projects, is pleased to announce that Iris Troiano has been named Vice President of Telecom in the East Region. Advantage Engineers, a Network Connex company, supports macro tower, DAS, and small cell deployments along with fiber optic and broadband network designs.
Marketsaithority.com

Why Customers Share Their Data with You in the Cookiepocalypse Era?

The death of the third-party cookie. The” cookiepocalypse.” The cookie has crumbled. It’s the hottest of the hot topics right now: the big move by Google to do away with third-party cookie tracking – not to mention Apple’s privacy changes with iOS 14 – has pulled the rug from under the digital advertising world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy