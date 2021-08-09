Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council and BearCub Outfitters Host Second Annual Virtual Clean-Up

The Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council is hosting their 2nd annual Clean Waters Challenge to not only help people get outside, but also help their local environment.

The goal of the challenge is to pick your favorite body of water and pick up trash or other items around it.

The Council is asking people to register on their website, take a picture of their work, and tag the Watershed Council, Bearcub Outfitters, and #cleanwaterschallenge2021 on social media to enter in several raffle prizes.

The Watershed Council said they had to move from their usual in-person clean up at Bear River because of COVID-19 in 2020, and they had great success with last year’s virtual clean up.

They’re hoping more people register for this year’s event to help clean up their local waterways.

“We just want people to go outside, enjoy themselves, and pick up some trash and just care for and love the areas that they’re around,” said Communications Director Jennifer DeMoss.

The Clean Waters Challenge ends on Aug 14.