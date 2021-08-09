Cancel
University of Minnesota schools to require COVID-19 vaccine upon approval from FDA

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Minnesota says students across the system will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it is fully approved by the FDA. This includes UMD. Right now, vaccines are only approved for emergency use in this pandemic, but the University says once fully-approved, the shot will be added to the list of required immunizations for all active students.

The Board of Regents on Friday agreed to require that all University of Minnesota students get vaccinated against the coronavirus once any of the vaccines wins full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. President Joan Gabel said a survey found the vast majority of people on campus have been...

