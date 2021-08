As the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly across the country, it continues to infiltrate communities of the Quad Cities. Rock Island County reports 71 new cases since their last health report — that is 71 newly infected patients in the past 3 days. More and more of these cases appear to be in younger individuals — 21 being teenagers or younger — 15 of which are under the age of 13 and, therefore, remain ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The department noted 3 of the newly reported cases are infants under the age of 1 year old.