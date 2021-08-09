Peterson: Is big-legged transfer Andrew Mevis the answer to Iowa State's issues on kickoffs?
AMES, Ia. –— Let’s see. There have been 24 Iowa State kickoffs since the last one went so deep into the end zone that a returner chose not to run it out. Drake Nettles’ boot to start the Nov. 27 Texas game was the final time Cyclones fans didn’t have to hold their breaths, hoping for the best, while knowing bad things can and have happened on what appears to be a fairly routine part of the game.www.amestrib.com
Comments / 0