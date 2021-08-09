Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Peterson: Is big-legged transfer Andrew Mevis the answer to Iowa State's issues on kickoffs?

Ames Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMES, Ia. –— Let’s see. There have been 24 Iowa State kickoffs since the last one went so deep into the end zone that a returner chose not to run it out. Drake Nettles’ boot to start the Nov. 27 Texas game was the final time Cyclones fans didn’t have to hold their breaths, hoping for the best, while knowing bad things can and have happened on what appears to be a fairly routine part of the game.

www.amestrib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
City
Peterson, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Iowa Football
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Football#College Football#Kickoffs#American Football#Cyclones#Sec#Image#Likeness#Register#Fordham#Division#Tcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Related
Iowa State247Sports

ISU camp countdown (21): Inside Iowa State's kickoff issues and a player who could help solve them

(Author's note: The most anticipated season in Iowa State football history is almost here. Iowa State players report to Ames on August 5 for the start of fall camp. Only 21 days remain before the Cyclones take the field against Northern Iowa in the Sept. 4 season opener, which will take place at Jack Trice Stadium. Over the course of the month, CycloneAlert will bring you a free Iowa State football story each day to get you ready for the season.)
Iowa StateAmes Tribune

More respect for Iowa State football: Cyclones match highest national ranking ever

Iowa State will open the upcoming football season with an Associated Press ranking that matches the highest the Cyclones have had in a major poll at any point in the season. Matt Campbell’s team checked in Monday at No. 7 on the Associated Press’ preseason poll, one place higher than last week’s rating on the USA Today Coaches’ poll, and one spot better than the program has ever enjoyed on the weekly rankings. His team reached seventh in Week 15 of last year's College Football Playoff poll.
Posted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders on the passing of Bobby Bowden

Deion Sanders played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1985 to 1988. This morning, Sanders remembered his former head coach following his passing. “God bless the Bowden family, friends and loved ones,” tweeted Sanders. “My prayers are with you. I’ve lost one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsLSUSports.net

LSU Football in the Coaches Poll

The Coaches’ Poll began selecting the top 15 teams on a weekly basis during the 1950-1951 college football and basketball seasons. It was initially published by United Press (after 1958, United Press International). For the 1990 season, the poll expanded to a top 25 and it has retained this format since.
Clemson, SCItem

Clemson No. 2 in preseason coaches poll behind Bama

Defending national champion Alabama is the preseason No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday. The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while No. 3 Oklahoma got the other two. Clemson is No. 2 with Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the top five.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia has a future star on their hands

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart doesn't lob up compliments to just anybody, especially young freshmen. Though Saturday, after Georgia's first scrimmage of fall camp, it was clear Smart has been impressed with one young player. Kamari Lassiter was a lesser-known prospect coming out of high school. Prior to his commitment...
Iowa Statetribuneledgernews.com

Departures of Texas, Oklahoma from Big 12 to come at steep economic cost for Iowa State

Aug. 3—Texas and Oklahoma's departures from the Big 12 could result in a hefty economic toll for the Iowa State community, according to a new report. The Waco, Texas-based Perryman Group released a report estimating the Iowa State community will lose more than $100 million in annual economic output and 1,400 jobs when Texas and Oklahoma leave the conference.
College Sports247Sports

Transfer portal rarely the answer for athletes

The transfer portal has changed the landscape of college football overnight. Though Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks engage with the portal often, the second year head coach sees areas of concern within the process. The numbers are in his corner. The transfer portal has been pivotal for the Arkansas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy