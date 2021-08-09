Peterson: Is big-legged transfer Andrew Mevis the answer to Iowa State's issues on kickoffs?

Iowa State will open the upcoming football season with an Associated Press ranking that matches the highest the Cyclones have had in a major poll at any point in the season. Matt Campbell’s team checked in Monday at No. 7 on the Associated Press’ preseason poll, one place higher than last week’s rating on the USA Today Coaches’ poll, and one spot better than the program has ever enjoyed on the weekly rankings. His team reached seventh in Week 15 of last year's College Football Playoff poll.