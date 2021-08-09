Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Insurers flock to offer coverage in 2022 exchange; this year’s still open for a week

By Andy Miller
nowhabersham.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of shopping options, plus lower prices. That’s usually a winning formula for consumers. And that scenario describes how Georgia’s health insurance exchange is shaping up for individuals and families looking for coverage in 2022, according to initial filings by health insurers to the state’s insurance department. The filings were obtained by Georgia Health News through an open records request.

nowhabersham.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Coverage#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Plans#Private Insurance#Georgia Health News#Aetna#Cigna#Bright Health#Alliant#Blue Cross#Caresource#Oscar#Georgians#Kaiser Family Foundation#Kff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
Related
California, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

State regulators looked the other way as auto insurers overcharged consumers during pandemic, advocacy groups say

Consumer advocacy groups are accusing state auto insurance regulators of standing by as insurance companies reaped millions in illegal profits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Consumer Federation of America and Center for Economic Justice say consumers are due millions of dollars in refunds from 2020 as miles driven, vehicle crashes and auto insurance claims fell dramatically while millions of Americans sheltered at home.
Health Servicesmegadoctornews.com

More Than 2.5 Million Americans Gain Health Coverage During Special Enrollment Period

Department of Health and Human Services – New data released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) shows more than 2.5 million people enrolled in health coverage on HealthCare.gov and state Marketplaces during the Biden-Harris Administration’s 2021 Special Enrollment Period (SEP), which will close in five days on August 15th. Additional data released by CMS today shows that a record high of nearly 81.7 million people are now receiving coverage through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) as of March 2021. The continued rise in enrollment demonstrates the success of the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to build upon the Affordable Care Act and deliver high-quality, affordable health care for millions of Americans. The “Summer Sprint to Coverage” campaign continues to raise awareness that zero-premium or low-premium health insurance options are available on HealthCare.gov.
Georgia Statenowhabersham.com

Georgia’s troubled health care system

Editor’s Note: This commentary is republished with permission from Georgia Health News. Jack Bernard, former Georgia Director of Health Planning, is a retired senior vice president with a national health care corporation and a Fayette County Board of Health member. Dr. Doug Skelton is the former Dean of the Mercer School of Medicine and current Chancellor of Trinity Medical Sciences University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are theirs.
Healtherienewsnow.com

Obamacare enrollment deadline for 2021 coverage is Sunday

Time is running out to sign up for Obamacare coverage for 2021. The special enrollment period that allows the uninsured to pick Affordable Care Act policies ends Sunday for the federal exchange, Healthcare.gov, and for several state-based marketplaces. Some other states that run their own exchanges, such as California, have longer sign-up periods.
HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

US Metros With the Best Health Insurance Coverage

The United States is the only industrialized country in the world without universal health care — and as a result, most Americans under age 65 receive employer-based health insurance coverage. Under this system, an estimated 28.9 million Americans under 65 were uninsured in 2019 — before the COVID-19 pandemic put over 22 million Americans out […]
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

Homeowners left scrambling for insurance coverage

SARASOTA - Sarasota property insurer's liquidation leaves 33,000 Florida customers scrambling for coverage. According to the Herald Tribune, thousands of other homeowners across Florida are in a bind after Sarasota-based Gulfstream Property & Casualty Insurance went into liquidation on July 28.The liquidation is forcing Gulfstream’s roughly 33,000 remaining Florida customers to shift carriers just as the hurricane season ramps up.
Georgia Statenowhabersham.com

Georgia’s vaccine rate rises amid COVID spike; incentives coming?

As the Delta variant drives a relentless COVID-19 surge, Georgia’s vaccination rate has picked up steam. A Washington Post analysis, based on CDC data, reported Tuesday that the state’s rate of new doses administered climbed 26 percent over the past week. The national vaccination rate rose 8 percent during the same time.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

August 15 Deadline To Sign Up For Health Insurance Coverage Is Fast Approaching

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The August 15 deadline is just around the corner for Texans wanting to sign up for health insurance coverage for themselves or their families during the Special Enrollment Period (SEP). Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) is offering individual and family plans in every zip code in Texas. These plans can be accessed through a robust network of providers and facilities.
Iowa StateKCCI.com

One year after the derecho, some Iowans still battling insurance companies

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One year after the derecho, some homeowners are still battling their insurance companies to get claims approved so they can make major repairs. Tuesday’s one-year derecho anniversary means homeowners could lose leverage in that fight. While claims can typically be made further out, most insurance policies in Iowa allow homeowners a one-year deadline to take legal action after the date of loss, in this case, the date of the storm.
Surfside, FLcooperatornews.com

A Look at Liability & Insurance Coverage

In the wake of a tragedy of the size and scope of the recent building collapse in Surfside, Florida, many board members in condos, co-ops, and HOAs have concerns about what liability they may assume in their administrative role. This concern is legitimate. Board service is a volunteer position - those who choose to serve do so for free, donating their time and effort to their community. The last thing a volunteer wants is to find themselves being sued as a result of a decision they made in good faith. So what stands between boards and backlash? Insurance, for one - and solid governing documents.
Healthnevadabusiness.com

Are You Getting All That You Need From Your Health Insurance Coverage?

Prominence Health Plan is now offering lower, more competitive insurance rates to small businesses with two to 50 unrelated employees. If you’re evaluating how much you and your employees are paying for healthcare, now is the time to consider Prominence as an option. With the recent small group rate decrease,...
Clark County, NVFox5 KVVU

CVS to enter health insurance exchange in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- CVS Health will now offer health insurance in select Nevada counties, including Clark County. CVS announced it would be available on the individual insurance exchange market in Clark, Washoe and Nye Counties. It will be the first Aetna/CVS Health hybrid branded insurance. The open enrollment period will open Jan. 1, 2022.
Personal Financerand.org

How Insurance Marketplace Regulators Can Help Consumers Enroll in Better Coverage

Shopping for an individual health insurance plan in the United States requires consumers to navigate a morass of premiums, deductibles, copayments, and provider networks. The Affordable Care Act simplified this shopping experience by creating the individual health insurance marketplaces where plans are categorized into metal tiers labeled bronze, silver, gold, or platinum. And research has found that consumers rely on these labels when comparing plans.
EconomyInsurance Journal

Insuring Manufacturers: Specialty Coverage for Clients & Specialized Support for Independent Agents

This post is part of a series sponsored by The Cincinnati Insurance Companies. “Manufacturing coverage is not one size fits all,” notes Chris Gaylor, National Program Director for Manufacturing at The Cincinnati Insurance Companies. In recognition of the complexities and unique risk profiles of manufacturers, Cincinnati Insurance offers solid support services to agents seeking coverage for their clients through a dedicated manufacturing team. Gaylor, a Certified Insurance Counselor with over a decade of underwriting experience, also specializes in the food industry with Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) and Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (PCQI) certifications. His team of 14 manufacturing-focused underwriters and, in most cases, a network of community-based field marketing and loss control representatives support agents and their clients.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Harrisburg, PAWTAJ

Pennie’s two-year anniversary encourages health coverage enrollment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration commemorated the two-year anniversary of Pennsylvania’s state-based health exchange “Pennie” Wednesday. Pennie was established as a state-affiliated entity within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through Act 42 of 2019. Pennie was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf on July 2, 2019 after passing unanimously through both chambers of the General Assembly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy