Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flood Advisory for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 149 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms near Joshua Tree National Park. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flooded washes along Indian Cove road as well as parts of Highway 62 between Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms are possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Twentynine Palms.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Heavy Rain#Weather#National Weather Service#Thunderstorms#Flood Advisory#Twentynine Palms
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
Posted by
NBC News

Biden: I stand by my decision to withdraw from Afghanistan

President Joe Biden spoke for the first time after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul. Biden said he stands by his decision to withdraw U.S. troops and admitted that the situation did, "Unfold more quickly than we anticipated."Aug. 16, 2021.
Posted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy