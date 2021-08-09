Officials: Teens should get 1st COVID-19 shot this week to be fully inoculated by new school year

Adrian, a high school sophomore, knew his parents wouldn’t want him to get the COVID-19 vaccine, so by the time he became eligible, he had already done his research. One day in late April, after months of hearing his parents rail against what they believed were harmful effects of the shots, he emailed his mother a several thousand word document arguing his case. He told her that the vaccine had gone through months of clinical trials and that not getting the vaccine was likely far riskier to his health than getting it.