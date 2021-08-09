Officials: Teens should get 1st COVID-19 shot this week to be fully inoculated by new school year
" The push is on to get New Jersey’s eligible students vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the school year. On Monday, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus was one of nine sites that focused on getting the shots for students age 12-17. Among them were 16-year-old twins Michael and Steven Giovacco. “We really felt like it was the right thing to do, and that’s why I came here today,” says Michael. “I’m a little worried about the side effects. That’s really it,” says Steven. The brothers are juniors at Bergen Catholic High School and play football. “I just feel a little bit safer knowing if I ever get COVID, the symptoms will be less severe,” says Michael. RELATED: Gov. Murphy: K-12 students must wear masks in school come September The twins’ father John Giovacco was watching close by as his sons received their shots. “We are hoping we get to a point in the school year where they say, ‘If you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask anymore,’” John says. About 20 children received their vaccine shot within two hours of the center opening on Monday morning. Hospital officials say that the public should not be fooled into thinking that the virus doesn’t impact children. State health officials reported 115,000 children have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started. There are currently 13 children hospitalized with COVID-19. SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources EXPLAINER: The CDC's new mask guidelines MORE: Search for a Cure Bergen New Bridge Medical Center president Deb Visconi says that children who get vaccinated this week will be protected when the first week of school starts in about a month. “Today is Dose 1 of Pfizer, and the Dose 2 will be Aug. 30, so that children will be fully vaccinated by the time they start school in September,” she says. The Giovacco family says that they all got vaccinated so that they would not risk getting sick and missing school or football practice. The vaccination center at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is open three days a week. "
