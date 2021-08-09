“The People’s Palace”

As of today, the community has a better understanding of the concept plan for the Buffalo Central Terminal. A press conference was held by the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation (CTRC), which was attended by numerous public officials, community members, and project coordinators. At the same time that the announcement was made, the CTRC uploaded an Executive Summary and the Buffalo Central Terminal Master Plan to its website, which goes into greater detail surrounding the potential of the site, as well as some of the initial directions that the planners and the community want to go.