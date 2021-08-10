Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Winter Olympian training in Charlotte amid pandemic aims to return for Beijing Olympic games in 2022

Posted by 
WCNC
WCNC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1QI4_0bMc77De00

An Olympian training in Charlotte amid the COVID-19 pandemic is aiming to break down barriers and inspire future generations by making it back to the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022 .

Simidele Adeagbo, who represented Nigeria in the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018, hopes to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

In 2018, Adeagbo became Nigeria's first Olympian competing in the winter games. She was also the first African and Black woman to compete in Olympic skeleton, hurling herself headfirst down a track of ice at roughly 90 miles an hour.

"Nigeria had never been represented at the Winter Olympics. So that was a huge moment,” said Adeagbo, “That time that I did my first run and just knew that as I was taking those steps on the ice I was breaking barriers."

Tokyo 2020 | Memorable moments from the Olympic games

Adeagbo’s Olympic dream started far from the ice as a track and field athlete for the University of Kentucky in the triple jump. She said she even tried out twice for the Summer Olympics, the last time for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"When that didn't work out, I was very disappointed,” she said. “You know, you work your whole life for something, and you don't make it, it hurts a lot."

Ten years later, Adeagbo said she heard Nigeria was trying to form a women’s bobsled team. She tried out for the team and didn’t make it. Through that experience, she was introduced to skeleton.

Skeleton allowed Adeagbo to utilize some of her track and field skills, such as power, strength, and speed. She said she learned the new sport roughly 100 days before the last Winter Olympics.

“I was an Olympian and to me, the step that I made, the door that I opened was more than a medal,” she said. “It, to me, was really just something that will be forever in history.”

OLYMPICS: US women's volleyball team secures first Olympic gold medal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1le2PS_0bMc77De00

Adeagbo has spent the last three and a half years since Pyeongchang training for the next Winter Olympics. She trains in: skeleton, a solo racing competition where an athlete plummets head-first down a steep grade riding a sled, and monobob, a solo competition on a bobsled .

"Going back is really about putting it all out there, giving it my best, and representing my country the best that I can,” she said.

Adeagbo trains an average of 6 to 8 hours. During the pandemic, she has been utilizing parks, fields, and tracks around Charlotte for her workouts. In order to train on ice, she has to fly to facilities across the country and around the world. She said all of her equipment and efforts are primarily self-funded.

To help Adeagbo return to the Olympics, she set up a GoFundMe to help offset the costs of a sled, sled runners and tools, sled transportation, a personal coach for training and competition, competition travel expenses, and athlete insurance. Her goal is to raise $135,000 by Sept. 12, which is the start of the race season.

"I'd love your help and your support,” said Adeagbo. “I'm super excited about what this could mean, opening the door and bringing more athletes in that look like myself and can bring a greater representation of humanity to the Winter Olympics."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZM4B_0bMc77De00

Beyond the Olympics, Adeagbo sees her dream as something bigger than herself.

"Really, the end goal for me is how does this inspire the next generation of dreamers, particularly young women, and girls," she said.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Contact Kendall Morris at kmorris2@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympic Games#Beijing Olympics#Summer Olympics#Olympian#African#Skeleton#Monobob#Contact Kendall Morris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Ryan Lochte Hospitalized

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 37, has suffered a mishap in the water!. On Friday, Lochte’s wife Kayla Rae Reid revealed that he was hospitalized at Orthopaedic Surgery Center. She wrote on Instagram, “A legend of lessons… don’t race down an inflatable kids water slide folks! 👴🏼♥️.”. Ryan also took to...
SportsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympics Latest: Shot putter tests positive for steroids

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. A shot putter from the country of Georgia has tested positive for steroids and been pulled from his event Tuesday. The International Testing Agency...
SoccerPride Publishing

Black Athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are over, with only six months to go before the Winter Olympics in Beijing and three years to the Summer Olympics in Paris. The United States won more medals overall (113) and the most Gold medals at 39, along with 41 Silver and 33 Bronze. Highlights...
SportsESPN

Taiwan, Hong Kong welcome at Beijing 2022 winter Games - IOC

Hong Kong and Taiwan will be able to send teams to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics in February just as for any other Games despite any ongoing political tension with China, the International Olympic Committee said on Sunday. Beijing was awarded the Games in 2015, becoming the first city...
SportsBleacher Report

2022 Olympics: Winter Games Dates, Logo, Location and Schedule

When the Summer Olympics conclude, there's typically an 18-month wait before the start of the Winter Games. This year, the time between the events will be much shorter. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were postponed for a full year because of the coronavirus pandemic. And things will be wrapping up Sunday, when the closing ceremony is set to be held at Japan National Stadium.
Worldolympics.com

Tokyo 2020 Olympians hail their Youth Olympic Games' experiences

More athletes than ever are graduating from the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) to the Olympic Games. Canoe slalom gold medallist Jessica Fox, BMX racing champion Niek Kimmann and Italy's sprint relay hero Filippo Tortu are YOG veterans with Buenos Aires 2018 swimming stars Kristof Milak and Kliment Kolesnikov, and Chinese artistic gymnast TANG Xijing also in the medals.
SportsJanesville Gazette

Only 181 days until the Winter Olympics in Beijing are set to start

TOKYO — There’s barely even time to pack up the five Olympic rings — symbols of unity, competition and controversy — before they’ll need to be dusted off for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. In the 181 days between the end of the closing ceremony in Tokyo and the...
MLBSalt Lake Tribune

Eddy Alvarez will become one of just six Olympians to win a medal in the Summer and Winter Games

Eddy Alvarez’s silver medal in speedskating from the 2014 Olympics isn’t prominently displayed. It’s locked away in a safe deposit box, and his mother has the key. Maybe it’s time to break it out, though. Because that medal displayed alongside the medal Alvarez receives Saturday morning when USA Baseball plays Japan in the Olympic final will be a picture for posterity.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City winter athlete ran in Tokyo’s summer Olympic Games

TOKYO, Japan. — Nathan Ikon Crumpton wanted to be an Olympian, check. Not putting a specification of winter or summer Olympian helped him achieve that dream on Saturday in the Tokyo 2020 Games. Representing American-Samoa in the 100-meter sprint was different in some ways from his initial dream of representing the United States in skeleton […]
Boulder City, NVFox5 KVVU

Olympian from Boulder City returns home following Tokyo Games

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local Olympian returned to her hometown of Boulder City after competing in the Tokyo Games. Alexis Lagan competed in Women's Sports Pistol, Women's Air Pistol and Mixed Team Event. She didn't return with a medal, but did return with what she called incredible memories. Lagan...
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Toledo Olympian weighs in on mental pressures from Olympic games

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the Olympic pressure continues for our athletes at home and overseas, one former Gold Medalist from Toledo shares his journey on the sacrifice and mental strength it takes to rise to the occasion, over and over again. 2x Olympian high jumper Erik Kynard says in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy