How We Won: Morgan & Morgan Lawyers Score $3M Verdict for Client Who Had Little Proof of Treatment

SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO NOW? - Should law firms send lawyers to meet with clients that aren't mandating COVID-19 vaccines, when the law firm itself has required them for personnel? That's the latest in the very, very, very long line of perplexing questions that have arisen for law firms over the past year-and-a-half. Michael Hammer, CEO of Dickinson Wright, told Law.com's Patrick Smith that his firm has been giving consideration to this very issue recently. "This is especially important to people who have small kids," he said, adding that, for now, his firm is holding off on a travel restriction or additional safety measures for those who travel to client sites that don't mandate vaccines. But, like everything else in the pandemic, that could shift quickly. "If it evolves that travel is a real risk and they are not only going to be affected but also potentially spread the virus, we would have to consider it," Hammer said. Mary K Young, a veteran legal consultant at Zeughauser Group, said law firms in most major cities are requiring vaccinations and posited that it's likely clients in those cities are as well. But, she added, not every client is located in a major city, and not every major city has a robust vaccination rate. "There are certain cities in the southern United States where they never really closed down and sort of pretended like the virus doesn't exist. Those could be problematic," Young said.