The sister of Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested and charged over an alleged domestic incident, according to police.Gillian Sturgeon, who is 46 years old, was arrested on Wednesday over an alleged incident at a house in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, on 7 August.The mother-of-two has since been released on the condition that she appears at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date which is yet to be confirmed.A 50-year-old man has also been arrested and charged over the same alleged incident, for which he has also been released on an undertaking to appear at the same court.“On Wednesday...