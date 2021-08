The big news this week from the lunatics at Bugatti is that the insane Bolide experimental hypercar concept was so often asked over by customers that the French automaker has elected to build a few for purchase. It's not just potential customers that love the Bolide either, as it was voted the most beautiful hypercar of the year despite being little more than a concept. As a limited edition with zero chance of being legal to drive on the road, the Bolide is not the kind of machine you would have expected to come to life, but here it is, so let's see what we might expect when it arrives in 2024.