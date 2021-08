Penn State added some more size for the upcoming 2021-22 season with the news that Canisius grad transfer Jalanni White committed to the program earlier this week. White played the past four seasons for Canisius, starting 51 of the 98 games he played in (including all 11 games he played in a shortened season last year). The 6’8” forward averaged 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game throughout his career in just under 16 minutes an outing. He’s also a career 50.5% shooter, even though he struggled in most statistical categories in his senior season.