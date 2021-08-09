Cancel
Astronomy

Meteor shower visible in the Heart of Illinois this week

By Austin Evans
hoiabc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. (HEART OF ILLINOIS ABC) - The annual Perseid Meteor Shower will begin this week and will be visible in Central Illinois as long as the weather cooperates. What is often called shooting stars, the falling dust from the trail of a comet will be visible in the pre-dawn sky on the 11th, 12th, and 13th (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday). Earth is passing through the trail of this comet and the dust burns up in Earth's atmosphere, allowing for 50-70 streaks of light to be visible to the naked eye.

