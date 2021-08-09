July Fundraiser At Rough River Benefits “Cops For Kids”

An auction to benefit a local woman recovering from a serious motorcycle wreck in July is set for next week. Jacqueline Polston, 51, was riding her 1973 BMW Motorcycle about six miles north of Emporia when she struck a deer on Kansas Highway 99 on July 2. She suffered a host of serious injuries, including an ulna fracture and scapula fracture. Her pelvis was fractured in three places and she sustained vertebral fractures with surgical fusion of the C4-T2 vertebrae. Polston has been receiving long term acute care at the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Neb., and has been required to be completely immobilized for six weeks.