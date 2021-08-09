July Fundraiser At Rough River Benefits “Cops For Kids”
AXTEL (08/07/21) — A recent fundraiser at Rough River Lake has netted over 20-thousand dollars to allow children to enjoy a better Christmas this year. Organizers of the “Music at the Island” event presented a check to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. Events included a golf scramble and music along the lake last month. The proceeds raised will benefit the local “Cops for Kids” efforts for the Holiday season. A similar effort at Nolin Lake netted over 12-thousand.www.wxbc1043.com
