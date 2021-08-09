Bus Information For Opening Week Of School

HARDINSBURG (08/09/21) — Breckinridge County Schools has updated our bus routes based on the latest information we received from the surveys that were submitted. Any changes we make will impact all the stops on each route, so please check Infofinder frequently, as these changes will be ongoing. For route information or to request your child to be added to a route, You can find a link HERE or district social media pages. The first day of school for students is Wednesday.