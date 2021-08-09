Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardinsburg, KY

Bus Information For Opening Week Of School

wxbc1043.com
 7 days ago

HARDINSBURG (08/09/21) — Breckinridge County Schools has updated our bus routes based on the latest information we received from the surveys that were submitted. Any changes we make will impact all the stops on each route, so please check Infofinder frequently, as these changes will be ongoing. For route information or to request your child to be added to a route, You can find a link HERE or district social media pages. The first day of school for students is Wednesday.

www.wxbc1043.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hardinsburg, KY
Traffic
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Hardinsburg, KY
County
Breckinridge County, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Bus Routes#The New School#Infofinder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy