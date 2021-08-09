Cancel
Tyler Biadasz listed among the top players under 25 to break out in 2021

By Dave Halprin
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 7 days ago
For the Dallas Cowboys to truly have a successful season in 2021, they will need their offensive line to return to their former glory. Of course there are other elements that need to come together. Dak Prescott needs to play the majority of the season without injury. The defense absolutely has to be better than last year, and not by just a little, but by a good measure. The coaching staff needs to be better. It’s a long list of things.

www.bloggingtheboys.com

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLNew York Post

Stephen Jones admits Cowboys made a costly Dak Prescott mistake

The Cowboys know they made a mistake with Dak Prescott. After suffering a compound fracture on his right ankle in Week 5, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott still locked up a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason. The only regret the Cowboys have, according to CEO and director of player personnel Stephen Jones, is that they couldn’t lock up Prescott sooner.
NFLFort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys defense suffers major loss, and could be dealing with another

The Dallas Cowboys kept a lot of their starters in street clothes on Friday night, and the list was not long enough. Watching defensive tackle Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore leave Friday night’s game in Arizona with an arm injury is not what this rosters needs, or is built to address.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

What a Watson Trade To Eagles Would Mean To Dak's Cowboys

What a Deshaun Trade To Eagles Would Mean To Dak's Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys have their Pro Bowl-caliber QB at training camp in Oxnard, and are "protecting him from himself,'' so sore-shouldered Dak Prescott is staying in California while the team travels to Canton for the Thursday night Hall of Fame Game preseason-opener against Pittsburgh.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Josh Allen’s new contract has already made the Cowboys look smart for their Dak Prescott deal

Remember a few months ago when the Cowboys finally inked Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension? Four years and $160 million, which made him the second-highest paid player behind Patrick Mahomes and gave Prescott the most fully guaranteed money of anyone in the NFL. For Cowboys fans who had just suffered through a season in which Andy Dalton, Garrett Gilbert, and Ben DiNucci were throwing passes at various points in time, it was a welcome move. But the ink wasn’t even dry before various national media folks started arguing about whether or not Prescott was overpaid.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Injury News

Dak Prescott made his way back from his devastating 2020 leg injury only to deal with another injury at training camp in 2021. The Dallas Cowboys star quarterback, who signed a $160 million extension this offseason, has been dealing with a shoulder injury in training camp. Prescott has had soreness in his throwing shoulder and was shut down for parts of camp.

