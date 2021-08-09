How Do We Move Away From All The Screen Time Our Kids Are Used To Now?

If you have kiddos that don't sleep through the night, it might be time to give meditation a try. New research published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that elementary school children who practiced mindfulness twice a week over the course of two years slept an average of 74 extra minutes per night. This data offers compelling support for the idea that teaching children mindfulness practices from an early age can be beneficial to their well-being; but how, exactly, do you get the smallest members of your family to "sit still," mentally? What do mindfulness activities for kids even look like?