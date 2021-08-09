Portions of Pegasus Park redevelopment on track for end-of-year delivery

The sprawling buildings at 2559 South Jupiter are owned and operated by Sky Helicopters, Inc. They are the business entity of the Garland Heliport. On land leased from the City, they provide the necessary aerial services for our local TV channels and many other functions, the least of which are tours. The tour package offered the public is quite pricey, so we decided to check out just what that entailed. We scheduled a tour with the help of Connie Pyatt, who checked us in and had us watch a pre flight video before leading us out to the tarmac.