Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Pregnant Ashley Graham Jokes She's 'About to Pop' as She Shows Off Baby Bump

By Georgia Slater
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley Graham is getting closer to welcoming baby No. 2!. The model, 33, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin at the end of this year, teased on Instagram Saturday that she is "about to pop" while showing off her baby bump. To go along with...

people.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Graham
Person
Justin Ervin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Bump#Celebrity News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Ashley Graham’s Latest Style Muse? Steve From Blue’s Clues

On Monday, Ashley Graham took to Instagram to share the inspiration behind her most recent look: Steve from Blue’s Clues — and no, we’re not kidding. Specifically, the supermodel wore a navy-and-green striped rugby shirt from Rowing Blazers and a pair of Vince khaki trousers — an unexpected combination for Graham, who typically sports bike shorts, heels, and casual dresses.
FitnessHarper's Bazaar

Shop Ashley's Graham's Foolproof 30-Piece Fitness Collaboration

Ashley Graham’s long list of modeling achievements now includes a new post: first global ambassador for Knix, a size-inclusive intimates brand that’s expanding into workout gear. But Graham’s history with Knix goes back further than the rollout of her debut campaign, which was photographed during her current pregnancy. “I think...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Rocks Just Gold Paint & A White Skirt As She Shows Off Growing Baby Bump — Photos

All the rumors are true: Cardi B can rock gold paint. The rapper shared new BTS photos from her ‘Rumors’ music video with Lizzo. Cardi B shared some new behind-the-scenes photos from the music video for “Rumors,” her latest collaboration with Lizzo, on Instagram on Friday, Aug. 13. The rapper, 28, documented more of her look from the mythical goddess-themed video. In the snapshots, Cardi wears nothing but gold paint and a billowing white skirt.
Posted by
WWD

Ashley Graham Tapped as Knix’s First Global Brand Ambassador

Click here to read the full article. Ashley Graham is continuing her mission of making the fashion industry more inclusive with a new role. The model is teaming with Canadian intimates brand Knix as its first global brand ambassador. Graham, who is an investor in the eight-year-old brand, also serves as the face of Knix’s new activewear collection, called Knix Active. This is the brand’s first venture into activewear.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway “The idea behind the collection was really this concept that we wanted to take back the idea of movement in fitness and really support...
CelebritiesPeople

Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti Jokes About Cravings: 'Macaroni and Cheese Has Been Really Good to Me'

Ashley Iaconetti hopes her second trimester, which just began, goes more smoothly than her first. "Everything is day to day," the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, tells PEOPLE while discussing her and husband Jared Haibon's partnership with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' Brew Overs contest. "As long as I get 10 hours of sleep, that feels good and I don't get nauseous. I'm not nauseous when I sleep. It's like, can I just sleep all day?"
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Shows Off Growing Baby Bump! See Photos

The LPBW family will soon be growing, yet again! Isabel Roloff and her husband, Jacob, are expecting their first child in just a few short months. At just over the halfway point of the pregnancy, Isabel is showing off her bump, and fans are gushing over it. Isabel Roloff Shares...
CelebritiesDaily Iberian

Ashley Graham: My control is 'out the window' during pregnancy

Ashley Graham’s control has “gone out the window” during her pregnancy. The 33-year-old model is currently expecting her second child with her husband Justin Ervin, and has said she’s stopped trying to “control” her body because she knows she will “never feel the same” as she did before she was pregnant.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Maternity Versace? Ashley Graham Says, Why Not!

In 2021 the term maternity wear can feel passé; expectant mothers have largely abandoned old ideas about what to wear while pregnant, and it’s led to exciting fashion moments. Case in point: Ashley Graham, who is currently expecting her second child with her husband, Justin Ervin. The model stepped out to do press for Revlon, and she did so in Versace. Dressed in a look from Donatella’s spring/summer 2021 collection, the supermodel posed on her hotel balcony and turned a candid moment into a mini editorial. With the ocean and miles of palm trees as her backdrop, Graham was the picture of summery glamour. Everything from the juicy hues of her outfit to the golden Cartier jewellery she used to accentuate them was in harmony.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Comedian Hwang Shin Young shows off her triplet baby bump

Comedian Hwang Shin Young showed off her triplet baby bump. On August 15th, the comedian posted several pictures of herself on Instagram. The pictures show Hwang Shin Young at week 29, and she shared her excitement to be meeting the three newest members of her family in the caption. She...
CelebritiesPosted by
HelloGiggles

Michelle Branch Announced She's Pregnant Again After a Miscarriage

Michelle Branch is going to be a mom of three! On August 15th, the "Everywhere" singer announced the joyful news on her Instagram with a photo of freshly baked scones as a nod to her own bun in the oven. While eager to share that she and her family will be welcoming a new addition in early 2022, she also told fans she's been nervous about this pregnancy after her miscarriage late last year.
Alabama StatePosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Stunning! Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Goes Makeup-Free While Getting Her Hair Done

Fresh-faced! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free while getting her hair done by celebrity stylist Laura Rugetti. The hairdresser — who is know for styling high-profile clients including Tana Mongeau, Denise Richards and Kelly Osbourne — shared a video of the 15-year-old posing for the camera during their appointment. Rather than her usual look, Alabama was clearly rocking a bare face.
Relationshipsfoxbangor.com

Christina Ricci Announces She’s Pregnant After Nasty Divorce

Christina Ricci is getting ready to welcome a little bundle of joy, and the timing of her pregnancy announcement is interesting … as it comes immediately on the heels of her finishing up a nasty divorce. The “Casper” and ‘Addams Family’ star shared a photo of her ultrasound Tuesday …...

Comments / 0

Community Policy