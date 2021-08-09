Cancel
Governor Laura Kelly Proclaims August as Immunization Awareness Month, Encourages Kansans to get Vaccinated

By Special to the Union
Junction City Daily Union
 7 days ago

TOPEKA – As part of her efforts to raise awareness of the importance of getting vaccinated against all vaccine-preventable diseases, Governor Laura Kelly today proclaimed August 2021 as Immunization Awareness Month in Kansas. “Staying up-to-date on vaccinations is essential to protecting our communities from the threat of preventable illnesses, including...

www.junctioncityunion.com

