Catalytic Completes SOC 2 and HIPAA Examinations for Fourth Consecutive Year

IRONSCALES successfully completed the 2021 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination. IRONSCALES, the leader in AI cloud-based email security, announced the successful completion of its 2021 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination based on the America Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Criteria compliance. The company underwent a rigorous, independent audit of its privacy and data security standards. They were evaluated on their policies and procedures for safeguarding information as well as how they implement those policies in practice.