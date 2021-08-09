Inventus Power and Matrix Design Technology Announce Sales Partnership

FREMONT, Calif. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions announced today that it has formed a partnership with PilotCity to benefit students. PilotCity is an education technology startup on a mission to enable students to shape the future of their own communities and cities. The partnership empowers students to build a project of their choice for an opportunity to win internships, jobs, fellowships, and entrepreneurial positions to gain work experience.