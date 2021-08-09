Cancel
TPx CEO Honored on Inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 List

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, announced CEO Don Joos is among the honorees on the inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 list. The list recognizes individuals from a broad spectrum of multicultural backgrounds who are driving...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

