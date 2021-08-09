Cancel
Increasing Prevalence of Malocclusion in the US Drives Avalon Dental Group's Decision to hire Orthodontist, Dr. Sara Abedini in Katy - Fulshear, TX

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATY, Texas (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Katy and Fulshear Texas in 2019 had 30,108 residents (US Census Bureau Report) and less than 30 Board Certified Orthodontists to care for one of the fastest-growing areas in the US. Addressing this rising prevalence of malocclusion was the driving force behind Avalon Dental Group hiring Dr. Sara Abedini, DDS, Ph.D.

