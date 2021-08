Accounting Today Names CPAmerica Member Firm Managing Partner Raimundo Lopez-Lima Levi to 2021 MP Elite

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. SemiCab today announced the appointment of a new advisory board member, interactive media expert, Guy Primus. Primus brings over 20 years of experience in the areas of product and business development, strategic planning, and negotiation. His passion for leveraging technology to connect people to the things that enhance their lives aligns well with SemiCab’s mission to deliver a Collaborative Transportation Platform that eliminates empty miles, reduces the nation’s carbon footprint, and creates new economic value across the transportation network.