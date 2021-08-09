Tripp Lite's New Digital Signage Stands Offer Quick Setup and Portability

The world of gaming laptops, historically, has been about trade-offs. If you want a cheaper gaming laptop, you’re going to forgo high-end features to drive the cost down. On the other hand, if you want a top-of-the-line unit, it might be too big to carry around in a laptop bag. But your gaming experience doesn’t have to be one or the other — it can be both. That’s what we love so much about Acer’s Predator Triton 300 SE gaming laptop, which Acer was kind enough to send to SPY for review. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE: What We Liked The first...