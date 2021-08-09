Cancel
As Pandemic Surges, National COVID-19 Network Launches New Mobile App To Put COVID-19 Information And Services in the Hands of Highly Impacted Minority Groups

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

App Makes It Easier For Highly Vulnerable Minority Populations To Get Culturally Relevant Information In Their Communities. With cases and deaths surging, today the National COVID-19 Resiliency Network (NCRN) launched a new mobile app designed to enable racial/ethnic minority groups, hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, to easily access information and health services to help curb the impact of the disease in their local communities.

