As Pandemic Surges, National COVID-19 Network Launches New Mobile App To Put COVID-19 Information And Services in the Hands of Highly Impacted Minority Groups
App Makes It Easier For Highly Vulnerable Minority Populations To Get Culturally Relevant Information In Their Communities. With cases and deaths surging, today the National COVID-19 Resiliency Network (NCRN) launched a new mobile app designed to enable racial/ethnic minority groups, hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, to easily access information and health services to help curb the impact of the disease in their local communities.www.stamfordadvocate.com
