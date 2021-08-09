Authorities looking for missing Lee County man

McCaleb

TUPELO • Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a man missing more than three weeks.

Joshua A. McCaleb, 36, was last seen in the Hushpuppy Road area east of Saltillo around midnight on July 18. McCaleb's family states he does not have his medication and may be a danger to himself.

He is described as a white male, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on McCaleb or his whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 662-432-2622.