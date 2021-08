Call of Duty: Warzone has launched its update for August 2, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. This patch is like the majority for Warzone and other games in that there isn’t a whole lot to talk about. There are primarily just bug fixes, though there is one interesting gameplay change. The Juggernaut Suit Field Upgrade will no longer spawn inside Red Door rooms in Plunder, meaning getting that powerful armor is going to be just a bit harder. If you’re interested in that and other changes though, here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone in its August 2 update!