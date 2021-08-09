2021-8-9 Design Files in ZIP Format

Cancel
2021-8-9

Aspen Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELECTRONIC CAD RESOURCES DISCLAIMER: The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is providing the CDOT Information contained on this site for purposes of information only. CDOT and its agents assume no responsibility for any inconsistencies or discrepancies between said electronic files and any available printed Plans and Specifications (collectively "CDOT Information"). CDOT Information may not be final and some modifications are still being considered, as CDOT finalizes the advertisement package for CDOT’s Floyd Hill CMGC Project. All warranties and representations of any kind with regard to CDOT Information are disclaimed, including the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular use. The receiving party of CDOT Information, through implied consent of use, shall hold CDOT, its officers, employees or agents harmless from all damages including, but not limited to, any and all consequential, incidental, special or exemplary damages, even if apprised of the likelihood of such damages occurring stemming from the use of or reliance on the provided CDOT Information. The burden for determining accuracy, completeness, timeliness, merchantability and fitness for use of the CDOT Information rests on the recipient of the CDOT Information.

www.aspendailynews.com

News Break
Politics
Related
Trafficfreightwaves.com

What is the Surface Transportation Board?

Freight rail mergers and acquisitions. Disagreements over rail rates. There is a federal agency that oversees these and a host of other issues: the Surface Transportation Board. The STB is an independent agency separate from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The board primarily oversees economic regulations related to the railroads,...
Pitkin County, COAspen Daily News

Mystery helicopter landings spark concern

An unidentified helicopter landed in an empty lot in the Holland Hills neighborhood multiple times last week, prompting residents with safety concerns to seek responses from local authorities. The helicopter has come and gone multiple times over the last two weeks, resident Greg Gissler said, once as often as seven...
Garfield County, COAspen Daily News

Cottonwood Pass alternative route

Thank you for your email, Mr. Maple, and my apologies for my delayed reply during my recent absence. The Board of Eagle County Commissioners is meeting with the Garfield County Commissioners today to discuss Cottonwood Pass, which straddles both our counties, of course. Here is the agenda including a Zoom link. This will be the beginning of a conversation between our communities and our partners in this issue, including CDOT and the Federal Highway Administration.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Local news in brief, Aug 11

PitCo Board of Health to discuss back-to-school plan and universal masking. The Pitkin County Board of Health will discuss whether universal masking requirements for children and staff in schools and child care settings will become part of its Public Health Order. The discussion, to be held via Zoom, is scheduled...
Bishop, CAsierrawave.net

CalTrans Traffic Advisory for the Week of 8/9/2021 – 8/13/2021

Traffic Advisory for the Week of 8/9/2021 – 8/13/2021. EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of August 9 – August 13, 2021. Inyo County:. Pedestrian Safety Project – In...
Garfield County, COAspen Daily News

Almost 11.5 million pounds of debris removed from I-70 over the weekend

For once, some good news came out of Glenwood Canyon as it pertains to Interstate 70 on Monday. “Good weather during the weekend allowed crews to work without interruption on clearing mud and other debris from I-70 in Glenwood Canyon,” an emailed update from the Colorado Department of Transportation reads. “CDOT crews were able to make significant progress during the weekend … hauling 440 loads over the two days.”
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Advocacy group Friends of Pandora’s holding Q&A session ahead of public hearing

On Wednesday morning at 8:30, the group Friends of Pandora’s will host an online informational session to continue its campaign to answer people’s questions about Aspen Skiing Co.’s proposal to expand in-bounds terrain on Aspen Mountain to include Pandora’s — and hopefully quell any concerns. But for public relations executive...
Garfield County, COAspen Daily News

I-70 through Glenwood Canyon ‘to reopen on Saturday afternoon’

After being closed since late July, Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon — if all goes according to plan — should reopen Saturday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday. However, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, exactly what that reopening will look like remains unclear. “We don’t have more details...
Pitkin County, COAspen Daily News

National Guard considered briefly for help with Indy Pass issues

Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said Tuesday the Colorado National Guard was briefly considered to help local authorities manage increased traffic on Independence Pass caused by the Interstate 70 closure at Glenwood Canyon. The national guard already is helping at Cottonwood Pass, which runs from the Cattle Creek area off...
Big Spring, TXmybigspring.com

PSA 8/9/2021

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, crews will be working in the intersection of Goliad and East 24th Street. All lanes of Goliad Street will be closed from the FM 700 north service road to East 24th Street until work is complete. All traffic will be diverted around the work zone. If you must travel in this area, please do so with extreme caution.
CarsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

U.S. Opens Probe Into Tesla Autopilot Feature After Multiple Crashes Nationwide

The Department of Transportation opened an investigation into Tesla’s autopilot system, citing 11 crashes since 2018 that were potentially caused by the technology. The probe will be wide-ranging and won’t be limited to any individual Tesla model, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) document filed on Friday. All of the roughly 765,000 vehicles Tesla has produced since 2014 will be subject to investigation.
Basalt, COAspen Daily News

Basalt needs to rethink proposal

The Basalt Town Council should rethink its proposed tax and infrastructure proposal to resolve an apparent disconnect in preferences between its appointed boards and the citizens at its Monday work session. The total price tag could be quite staggering, with over $10 million each for a new town hall and...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Meet the World’s 1st Flying Car to Get FAA Clearance for Takeoff

Flying cars have long been the stuff of fiction, from The Jetsons to Blade Runner to Back to the Future. Though they’ve appeared in sci-fi for decades, they exist in real life too. And now, the FAA has cleared the first flying car for takeoff in the United States, joining airplanes in the friendly skies. Here’s a look at the Terrafugia Transition.
CarsKEYT

US probing Autopilot problems on 765,000 Tesla vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the action Monday in a posting on its website. The agency says it has identified 11 crashes since 2018 in which Teslas on Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control have hit vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards. The probe covers 765,000 vehicles from the 2014 through 2021 model years. Autopilot has frequently been misused by Tesla drivers, who have been caught driving drunk or even riding in the back seat while a car rolled down a California highway.
Computer ScienceWashington Post

U.S. auto safety regulators launch probe of Tesla autopilot system

Federal traffic safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s autopilot system, citing 11 crashes involving emergency first-responders or police vehicles that occurred while one of the company’s partially automated driving systems was active. The investigation was opened Friday, according to a document posted online by the National Highway...
Economysuasnews.com

Suter’s TOA288 UAV Engine Passes FAA FAR33.49 Endurance Test

Suter has announced its Suter TOA288 engine has passed an endurance test run according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulation section 33.49 for reciprocating engines. FAR 33.49 is a demanding FAA reciprocating aircraft engine endurance test that is a requirement for manned aircraft piston engines to be certified for use. Suter performed this testing recently at their state of the art facilities in Turbenthal, Switzerland to evaluate durability performance of its 24hp engine that is currently flying on several global UAV platforms. The Suter TOA288 engine can also be used for non-aerospace applications like APU’s.

