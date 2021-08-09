Selena Gomez Admits She "Signed Her Life Away" to Disney at a Young Age
Watch: Selena Gomez Admits She "Signed Her Life Away" to Disney. Selena Gomez is reflecting on the place she found herself in as a teenaged Alex Russo. The 29-year-old singer recently opened up about starring as the young wizard in the popular Disney Channel series, Wizards of Waverly Place. While promoting her new Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, at the TCA Summer 2021 Tour, the Rare Beauty founder admitted, "I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn't know what I was doing."www.eonline.com
