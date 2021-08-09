Selena Gomez Admits She "Signed Her Life Away" to Disney at a Young Age

Selena Gomez also thanked her fans — also known as the Selenators — for their support on social after the joke aired. Selena Gomez, 29, takes her health seriously. The Disney alum took to Twitter after a joke about her 2017 kidney transplant was made on an episode of The Good Fight, calling the move “tasteless” on August 3. “I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently,” the Rare singer penned via the social media platform after fans reacted to the joke negatively on social media.