Brogdon was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow tendinitis, retroactive to July 31. Brogdon last pitched Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits across 1.2 innings against the Nationals. The move to the injured list is retroactive to Saturday, leaving the right-hander eligible to be reinstated Aug. 10 against the Dodgers. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll need additional time to recover. Mauricio Llovera was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding roster move.