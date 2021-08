OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 6 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 1 cent, September KC wheat is down 7 1/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is down 4 1/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is down 7 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 109.50 points and September crude oil is down $1.09 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.060 and December gold is up $10.30 per ounce. Wheat is probably seeing a bit of profit taking after the recent run up in prices, with no bearish news driving that market. Corn is under pressure on better rain chances later this and next week, and ideas that harvest in the South is close at hand.