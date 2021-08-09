Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson to host star-studded 9/11 benefit show

Tig Notaro’s latest stand-up special Drawn is exactly that: drawn. The comedian, known for her quick wit and deadpan delivery, has never been this animated in a special. She dives into largely unexplored terrain for comedians by turning some of her best stories, told at the iconic Largo Theater in Los Angeles, into delightful cartoon adventures. Notaro adheres to her honest and vulnerable self, even if fans don’t see the real her on stage. She talks about a string of life-threatening events that prevented her from grabbing tea with comedian and actress Jenny Slate, the time she had to wear a diaper and her now-wife Stephanie Allynne couldn’t stop laughing, and her fascination with the Kool-Aid Man. Like all of Notaro’s specials, this one leaves you saying, “It’s over already?”