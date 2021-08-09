Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of child

A Navarro County Friday jury found Pete Jerry Luna guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. This was the first jury trial in Navarro County since the courts stopped holding jury trials in 2020 due to COVID restrictions.

Luna, 54, was convicted of sexual assault of a child in 1992 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Due to that prior conviction, Texas law required a sentence of life in prison upon his conviction.

“This case should send a message that there will be severe consequences for those who choose to victimize our children,” stated Will Thompson, District Attorney.

The State was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wolf and ADA Sherry Shumer, but it was really a team effort that included work by the Navarro County Sheriff's Office and the Navarro County Child Advocacy Center as well.

“I would also like to thank the Buffalo Creek Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse for their support and helping the victim of this heinous crime find the courage to tell her story in court,” Thompson stated.

“Mr. Wolf is a skilled trial lawyer with extensive experience in prosecution of crimes against children and he led the team in presenting a lot of evidence in a way that was clearly impactful for the jury.”