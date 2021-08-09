Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navarro County, TX

Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of child

By From Staff Reports
Posted by 
Corsicana Daily Sun
Corsicana Daily Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5nQo_0bMbf2v300

A Navarro County Friday jury found Pete Jerry Luna guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. This was the first jury trial in Navarro County since the courts stopped holding jury trials in 2020 due to COVID restrictions.

Luna, 54, was convicted of sexual assault of a child in 1992 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Due to that prior conviction, Texas law required a sentence of life in prison upon his conviction.

“This case should send a message that there will be severe consequences for those who choose to victimize our children,” stated Will Thompson, District Attorney.

The State was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wolf and ADA Sherry Shumer, but it was really a team effort that included work by the Navarro County Sheriff's Office and the Navarro County Child Advocacy Center as well.

“I would also like to thank the Buffalo Creek Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse for their support and helping the victim of this heinous crime find the courage to tell her story in court,” Thompson stated.

“Mr. Wolf is a skilled trial lawyer with extensive experience in prosecution of crimes against children and he led the team in presenting a lot of evidence in a way that was clearly impactful for the jury.”

Comments / 0

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana, TX
695
Followers
66
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Corsicana Daily Sun

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Navarro County, TX
Crime & Safety
Navarro County, TX
Government
County
Navarro County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Prison#Child Advocacy#Buffalo Creek#Covid#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy