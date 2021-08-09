Chucky Thompson, ’90s hip hop / R&B producer, has died

‘Red Table Talk’ host Jada Pinkett-Smith took inspiration from her mini-me daughter Willow, and shaved her head. She showed off the look in a new selfie. Jada Pinkett-Smith has debuted a new ‘do! After opening up about her struggles with hair loss, the Red Table Talk host revealed she took inspiration from her daughter Willow Smith and chopped it all off. The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram on July 28 to share a snap of her shaved head, which showed her wearing a black turtleneck. “When you return to yourself but become a tad cross eyed in the process. Happy Wednesday,” she captioned the post.