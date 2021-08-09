Chucky Thompson, ’90s hip hop / R&B producer, has died
Chucky Thompson, who was part of Bad Boy Entertainment's in-house "Hitmen" production crew and worked on many iconic '90s tracks, has died. The news broke via Young Guru, who wrote on Instagram, “There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain. I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around.”www.brooklynvegan.com
Comments / 0